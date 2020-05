Canton High School will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Norris Birdwell Stadium. “We are thrilled that our seniors will have the opportunity to graduate in a manner that reflects all of their hard work and accomplishments,” stated Superintendent Dr. Brian ...

