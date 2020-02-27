Collections climb for local cities

City leaders across Van Zandt County are likely keeping their fingers crossed heading into the rest of the year, hoping that sales tax collection totals continue the upward trend showcased in the month. According to the latest figures released by the office of Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar Canton, Edgewood, Edom,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!