Sergeant Jean M. Dark of the Texas Highway Patrol released information regarding a fatal wreck on Interstate 20 Feb. 29. According to Sgt. Dark, “At 3:54 a.m., Feb. 29, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 20, five miles west of the City of Canton in Van Zandt County. The ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!