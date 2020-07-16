Eugene Mayer

A graveside service was held for Eugene August Mayer, Jr., 81, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Holly Springs Cemetery in Martins Mill with Bro. Derek Rogers officiating, under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home.

Mr. Mayer went to be with the Lord July 8, 2020, at his home in Ben Wheeler. He was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Dallas to Eugene August Mayer, Sr. and Mittie Willis Mayer.

Eugene grew up in Dallas and graduated from Tech High School. He later attended college at Eastfield Jr. College in Mesquite. He was a computer operator for 15 years before becoming a truck driver for Sears. It was at Sears he met and married the love of his life, Jane. They have been married 60 years. In 1978, he moved to Ben Wheeler. Eugene was active in the cattle and rodeo business with his son. He participated in the “Canton Trail Riders” for many years. He was very active in the Rodeo Ministry and helped establish many of the Cowboy Churches in East Texas. Eugene was a member of the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church. Eugene’s passion and main mission was sharing God’s Word. He was a strong Christian man who loved the Lord.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Jane Mayer; sons, Paul Mayer and wife, Marty, and Scott Mayer and Amy Hillhouse; grandchildren Jason Mayer, Kelsey Mayer, Heidi Dickerson, Kassidy Mayer and Asa Mayer; sister, Betty Asbill; and several great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mitte Mayer; and brothers, Butch Mayer and Gary Mayer.