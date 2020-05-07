Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Testing center sees low turnout
Next article
Canton case marks 16 for VZC

Four indicted for murder in Kaufman County

Posted in:
News

Four people were arrested and face new capital murder charges in connection with a 2006 double homicide at Pizza Hut in Terrell. The four defendants, who were indicted Friday, May 1 at the Kaufman County Courthouse, had originally been charged with the killings 14 years ago. They were set free, however,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Canton Herald Copyright © 2020