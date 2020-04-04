FSA accepting emergency loan applications

Van Zandt County was declared eligible for Farm Service Agency (FSA) disaster emergency loans on March 7, 2020. Generally, farmers who have lost at least 30% of their production or suffered any physical loss due to the damages and losses caused by drought occurring November 1, 2019 and continuing are eligible for FSA loans. Proceeds from crop insurance and/or hazard insurance are taken into consideration when determining a producer's eligibility and total loss.

FSA Farm Loan Manager, Clinton Warrick, is urging farmers who are interested in receiving an emergency loan to submit their applications to FSA as soon as possible. Warrick stated, "We hope farmers will submit their applications early rather than waiting closer to the deadline, which is Nov. 7, 2020. The longer they wait, the more chance there is for long delays. If the applications come in early, we can avoid backlogs and speed up the process."

The FSA office is located at 4209 Republic Drive, Tyler, TX 75701, and the telephone number is 903-405-5676.