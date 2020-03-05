Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Governor gives update on actions to combat coronavirus

AUSTIN — As the worldwide threat of novel coronavirus increased, state agencies already were working together to ensure the health and safety of all Texans, Gov. Greg Abbott said Feb. 27. After a briefing from state and federal health officials on coronavirus (COVID-19), Abbott provided an update on steps the state ...

