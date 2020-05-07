LETTER TO THE EDITOR POLICY Posted in: Columns •Names will not be withheld. •Letters will be edited for grammar, space and legal concerns. •500 word limit. •Acceptance does not guarantee publication. •Deadline for inclusion in the current week’s issue is 4 p.m. Monday. •Unsigned letters will not run. •All letters must have name, telephone number and address of the writer for verification purposes. •The opinions ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!