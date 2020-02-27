Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Eagles clinch district on half court heave
Next article
Softball team starts 2020 season

Powerlifters compete at Forney

Posted in:
Sports

Canton Eagle and Eaglette powerlifters returned to competitive action for the first time in more than a monnth Feb. 22, traveling to Forney for the annual Jackrabbit Classic. Individual girls results included: -114 lb. weight class: Sam Goodwin, bombed out -123 lb. weight class: Autumn Brown, 10th, 500 lbs. lifted -132 lb. weight class:

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Canton Herald Copyright © 2020