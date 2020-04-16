Taylor helps citizens during virus

Finding a package of toilet paper, a bottle of hand sanitizer, or even a pound of hamburger meat is like finding a diamond in the rough. Either due to hoarding, panic buying, or out of stock items, regulations and limits have been placed on certain goods, leaving some to do without the essentials of daily living.

Canton resident Greg Taylor of Taylor Services saw that there was a need for certain items and wanted to help residents in Canton and Van Zandt County have the essentials.

“I saw a need that people had for items such as toilet paper, masks, hand sanitizer and gloves and realized this was a top priority. I waited to see if the cities, the county, other businesses or other people would provide a service like providing the masks, gloves and toilet paper. I didn’t see anyone else doing this. So, I personally wanted to give away what I could.”

Taylor said he is currently receiving shipments almost daily of masks, bottles of hand sanitizer and gloves.

“I am getting my supplies from an importer from Dallas. I want to help all I can for the people in need of these items. I only have 600 masks, 100 bottles of hand sanitizer, about 500 gloves and hope to get 1,000 rolls of toilet paper.”

Taylor said the items are free to those who need them but there is a limit.

“Since I’m doing this out of my pocket when the supply runs out, I will have to wait for the next shipment. I have to limit the amount each family gets. I wish I had more to help the ones that need it. I will be giving these items away at no charge in the parking lot of Mr. D’s gas station in Canton by the lube center at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17.”