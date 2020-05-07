Testing center sees low turnout

The Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Military Forces, Texas Division of Emergency management and Emergency Medical Task Force partnered together Saturday, May 2, to bring COVID-19 testing to Van Zandt County with a mobile testing site.

The drive-thru testing site was available for people who had one or more symptoms of COVID-19. There was no cost for the mobile site. The testing procedure was a nasal swab that was administered by a medical doctor.

Van Zandt Newspapers photographer Faith Caughron was on scene during the day of the testing.

Caughron reported that the testing site was close to the Senior Citizens building on Groves Street in Canton and there were a “maze of cones to enter Trade Days Center I.”

“The parking areas were blocked, and it was a maze of cones to enter Trade Days Center I. There were barriers set up so that people could not walk up to the testing site. I did not see a lot of people being tested,” stated Caughron.

As of Tuesday, May 5, there were a total of 16 cases within Van Zandt County.