Tough decisions require great leadership

For the past month or so, our local city and county leaders have had to adapt to a new normal and make difficult decisions due to COVID-19. But it hasn’t been easy.

New ways of conducting public meetings

Our city councils, school boards, commissioners and community committees and boards have had to find new ways of meeting while keeping the public informed through Zoom, Facebook Live or other social media conference software. Our cities and county will continue with this new normal until Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and our county judge say it’s alright for us to open back up and begin the process of getting back on our feet again.

What is the economic impact of these losses?

When you think about the number of community events that have been rescheduled or canceled, the net loss to our communities is significant and vital to their overall success. Van, Grand Saline and Canton chamber banquets have been rescheduled. Spring festivals have been canceled or rescheduled and after consecutive decades of no cancelations, Canton’s longest running revenue generator First Monday, has been cancelled for April and May.

Although it’s difficult to accurately account for these losses in each of our communities, we do know the April and May First Monday shows represented a net loss to the City of Canton of $466,195.57. Not to mention the loss of income to local people with businesses on First Monday grounds and outside vendors who look forward to the April and May shows to make up for slower months. You also need to consider losses to our hotels / motels, B&B’s, RV campgrounds, restaurants and countless other businesses that benefit from thousands of people coming to Van Zandt County every month for First Monday.

The right decision isn’t always popular.

Arriving at the right decision for any committee, board, commissioner or city council member can be gut-wrenching and not always popular. Our city and county leaders are responsible for maintaining a budget and managing revenue to offset expenses, but their primary concern will always be the health and well-being of every person living in or visiting Van Zandt County.

Making the right decision is hard when you don’t know how you are going to recover your losses and every community suffers in different ways. A smaller community with a spring festival relies on that income to get them through the rest of the year. A smaller chamber of commerce may only have one fund-raiser each year and without that event, they are left to offset their expenses through other channels.

This is a difficult time to be in leadership anywhere in our country and the men and women in charge should be recognized and appreciated for stepping up and keeping our safety a top priority.

I am proud of each of our communities for putting people before profit. God willing, we will live to tell the story of how we overcame this challenging time in our county.