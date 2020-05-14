VZC Veterans offered fi shing, hunting trip

Veteran Tim Pennington says he has a plan to help Van Zandt County veterans. Pennington, a veteran of the United States Air Force and US Army from 1991 to 2001, wants to help other veterans suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (commonly known as PTSD), by taking them hunting or fishing ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!